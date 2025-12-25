Regions Calling: 2025 Wrapped

Merry Christmas and welcome to Regions Calling, a newsletter by The Moscow Times shedding light on life beyond the Russian capital. For this final newsletter of the year, we asked our special correspondent Leyla Latypova to reflect on her 2025 coverage of the regions and choose one policy, person and place that left the most pronounced impact this year. In Russia’s Regions, Who Shaped History in 2025? There was no shortage of pivotal events in Russia’s regions and ethnic republics this year. Nearly every day in 2025 saw a protest in at least one of the country’s 83 federal subjects, whether it was a lone single-person picket or a rally drawing thousands. Because only a small fraction of these protests were sanctioned by the authorities, participants faced risks ranging from modest fines to multi-year prison sentences, as well as inclusion in Russia’s rapidly expanding registries of foreign agents, extremists and terrorists. Regional officials also did their share to stay in the spotlight. Some, like eccentric Vologda Governor Georgy Filimonov, made headlines for enacting borderline-absurd ultraconservative policies. Others, like deputies of the State Council of Tatarstan and Khakassia’s head Valentin Konovalov, staged rare demarches against Moscow. As paradoxical as it may sound, the political discontent that swept the regions this year was largely of the Kremlin’s own making. Emboldened by its ongoing war in Ukraine and crushing of the domestic opposition, Moscow moved to assert Russian cultural dominance at home and solidify control over regional elites and natural resources on Indigenous lands — actions that were met with resistance. As another turbulent and busy year of covering Russia’s regions comes to a close, here are my picks for the policy, person and place that will make 2025 go down in history:

Policy: The municipal government reform President Vladimir Putin first floated the idea of a nationwide municipal government reform, which would essentially abolish lower-tier urban and rural municipal governments, in 2019. A bill was finally introduced in Russia’s lower house of parliament in 2021, but it would take another four years and over 1,000 amendments for it to be finally passed in March this year. Observers have long warned that the abolition of the two-tier system of local government could create long-term problems for the Kremlin, including public protests and depopulation in small towns, by weakening ties between local authorities and residents. The first signs of trouble appeared even before the bill was passed. The head of Tatarstan, an economic powerhouse that attempted to secede from Russia in the 1990s, slammed the reform as “shameful” and “disgraceful,” prompting the Duma to introduce an amendment that gives regional authorities the final say on whether to implement it. Even the generally Kremlin-loyal Communist Party repeatedly lambasted the bill. Communist deputies in the State Duma unanimously voted against it, while regional members entered into protracted conflicts with the reform’s supporters. Once Putin signed the bill, street protests began. Residents of Altai, a vast but scarcely populated republic in southern Siberia, have shown the fiercest opposition to the reform, dubbing it a threat to the republic’s territorial integrity and Indigenous livelihoods. With nearly 2% of Altai’s entire population joining an anti-reform rally in June, the republic has emerged as one of the most discontent-prone regions in wartime Russia. Residents of other vast and predominantly rural regions of the Far East and Siberia also spoke out against the reform, though they largely resorted to recording public addresses and petitions instead of street protests. Kremlin-installed officials in the republics of Altai and Buryatia, as well as the Irkutsk and Zabaikalsky regions, pressed ahead with the change anyway. The India-sized republic of Sakha remains the only outlier set to keep the two-tier system.