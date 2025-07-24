Regions Calling: Tatarstan’s Viral Demarche, Explained

Following a brief hiatus, we are back in a revamped bi-weekly format, which will spotlight even more political, social and cultural trends from across Russia’s 83 regions and ethnic republics.

Hello and welcome to Regions Calling , The Moscow Times’ newsletter helping you understand the key trends and events shaping life and politics beyond the Russian capital.

Last week, deputies of the State Council of Tatarstan, the unicameral legislative body of Russia’s Volga-Ural republic, staged a rare public demarche against Moscow at their final parliament session before summer recess, criticizing planned changes to federal policy on Indigenous language education.

The Education Ministry-led reform would further reduce the total number of hours allocated to the study of Indigenous languages and literature in first-grade classes to one hour per week. It would also change the subject’s name from “Native language” to “Language of an ethnic group of the Russian Federation.”

Though this might seem like a minor formality, activists and officials from Tatarstan and Sakha believe that the measure helps marginalize non-Russian ethnic identities by denying that a language other than Russian could be considered native. At the same time, reduction of teaching hours further facilitates the erasure of hundreds of Indigenous languages, activists say.

“The issue of preserving native languages is a serious concern for all of us today — for the Yakuts, the Tatars, the Bashkirs, for everyone,” Deputy Ilshat Aminev said at the session last week. “Some troubling trends are emerging among certain federal authorities: passing such critical laws without consulting the regions…is very dangerous.”

In Tatarstan, news of the heated session — together with Aminev’s speech — made headlines within hours, becoming the main topic of discussion in the republic over the weekend.

On Monday, Tatarstan’s Education Minister Ilsur Khadiullin announced that federal authorities had abandoned the idea of renaming “Native language” classes in the state-approved curriculum and that Tatarstan is “currently working on the issue” of reducing the number of hours for study of Indigenous languages.

Observers were quick to liken Khadiullin’s remarks to the republic's victory over federal authorities and praise regional deputies’ supposed bravery.

We spoke to Tatar political expert and journalist Ruslan Aysin to understand what really happened between Moscow and Tatarstan and whether any subtle signals were missed by the general public.

The Moscow Times: Why did Tatar authorities decide to stage a public protest against Moscow? Was it because the elites were sincerely worried about the future of the Tatar language, because they feared negative public opinion, or some other reason?

Ruslan Aysin: It might seem like this was an issue of major significance, but, in my opinion, it was not because the Indigenous education system has been destroyed and whatever we are dealing with right now is its ruins. To preserve these ruins, Tatarstan’s government threw a fit.

This move was a matter of preserving a good public image, but also an important push to boost [Tatarstan’s head] Rustam Minnikhanov’s influence among Tatars before the elections [in September].

Minnikhanov would still get reelected with 80% of votes if things stayed as is, but…he would feel the negative attitude of the public.

MT: The Education Ministry decree discussed in Tatarstan’s parliament was published online on the day of the viral session, but already without the contested term “Language of an ethnic group of the Russian Federation.” Do you consider this a victory for Tatarstan? If so, why did Moscow take this step?

RA: I think this was the result of some sort of a compromise [between Tatarstan and the Kremlin]. After all, it is just a decree, not a law, which can be canceled or reenacted easily by Moscow.

Tatar elites needed to show the public that they were still willing to lock horns with Moscow, so Moscow allowed for compromise. In practice, this victory is small and meaningless, but it had a major positive PR impact.

MT: Do you think Tatarstan will be able to stop the cutback of Indigenous language lessons in the republic?

RA: I think Tatarstan will find some kind of a compromise with Moscow when it comes to teaching Indigenous languages in Tatarstan. But the majority of Tatars in Russia live outside of Tatarstan and the republic won’t be able to help them.