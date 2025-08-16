11 Killed in Ryazan Explosives Plant Blast

At least eleven workers were killed and 130 injured in a blast at an explosives plant in Russia’s Ryazan region southeast of Moscow, emergency officials said Friday.

According to the state-run news agency RIA Novosti, a gunpowder workshop at the Elastik synthetic fiber plant caught fire and triggered explosions.

"Unfortunately, 11 people were killed," the Emergency Situations Ministry said on social media, publishing photographs of debris and severe damage to a building.

It added that 130 people were injured in the blast.

Russian emergency officials said they were working around the clock to clear the damage.