Urals Region Fire Damages Hundreds of Buildings, Kills Civilian

More than 100 homes were destroyed and one man was killed by overnight fires in the Ural Mountains region of Sverdlovsk, Russian media reported Wednesday.

The destructive blaze started after eight railcars loaded with lumber caught fire on Tuesday evening in the village of Sosva, located around 260 kilometers northeast of the regional capital Yekaterinburg.

A video published by Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry showed fire crews battling the blaze late into the night, while aerial photos taken Wednesday morning revealed the charred and smoking remains of several residential blocks.

Some 120 firefighters supported by 33 vehicles worked to bring the blaze under control, emergency services said on Wednesday, forcing hundreds to evacuate the area, including 240 inmates at a correctional facility.