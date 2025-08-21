Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Launches Biggest Air Attack on Ukraine in Weeks, Killing At Least 1

By AFP
Lviv in western Ukraine. @andriysadovyi

Russia unleashed its heaviest aerial bombardment of Ukraine in over a month overnight, firing hundreds of drones and missiles that killed one person and wounded more than a dozen others, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the barrage underscored Moscow’s lack of interest in peace despite stepped-up U.S. diplomacy in recent weeks.

“Last night, Ukraine was subjected to a large-scale combined strike: drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, even hypersonic weapons,” she wrote on social media.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 574 drones and 40 missiles, of which air defenses intercepted 546 drones and 31 missiles.

In the western city of Lviv, one person was killed and two others wounded in a drone and missile strike, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said. Dozens of homes were damaged, he added.

Farther southwest, 12 people were wounded in the border city of Mukachevo, near Hungary and Slovakia, according to the city council. Six people remain hospitalized.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga condemned the strikes as “terror against people,” saying there was “no military logic or necessity.” Western Ukraine has been less frequently targeted than the country’s eastern and southern regions, where Russia has seized and occupied large swaths of territory since its 2022 invasion.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it destroyed 49 Ukrainian drones over several regions.

The attacks came as U.S. President Donald Trump continues a flurry of diplomacy aimed at brokering an end to the war. He met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week and then hosted Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and European officials in Washington for separate talks on Monday.

