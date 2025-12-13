U.S. Special Envoy to Meet Zelensky, European Leaders in Berlin This Weekend

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy will meet with Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders in Berlin this weekend, the White House said, as Washington presses for a plan to end Russia's war with Ukraine. Ahead of the meetings, Zelensky warned on Saturday that Russia "still aims to destroy" Ukraine, as Kyiv said "massive" Russian strikes on energy facilities overnight had left thousands without power across the country. Russia said it had hit Ukrainian facilities with hypersonic ballistic missiles, in what it called retaliation for Ukrainian attacks. "It is important that everyone now sees what Russia is doing — every step they take in terror against our people... for this is clearly not about ending the war. They still aim to destroy our state and inflict maximum pain on our people," the Ukrainian president said on X. An 80-year-old woman was killed when a Russian shell hit a residential building in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, the regional governor said. Trump has been stepping up pressure on Kyiv to reach an agreement since revealing a plan to end the war last month that was criticized as echoing Moscow's demands, including Ukraine ceding crucial territory. The 28-point proposal has triggered a flurry of diplomacy between the United States and Ukraine's European allies, with Kyiv officials recently saying they had sent Washington a revised version.

Full details on the updated plan have not been released. A White House official confirmed to AFP on Friday that Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Zelensky and European leaders over the weekend to discuss the status of peace negotiations. Germany's government has said Berlin will host the leaders, including the heads of the European Union and NATO, next Monday in the hours after Zelensky attends a German-Ukrainian business forum with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The idea of a speedy accession by Ukraine into the European Union — a move opposed by Moscow — is included in the latest version of the U.S.-led plan. Europeans and Ukrainians are also asking the United States to provide them with "security guarantees" before Ukraine negotiates any territorial concessions, France said Friday. EU membership Under the latest U.S. plan, Ukraine would join the EU as early as January 2027, a senior official familiar with the matter told AFP on Friday on condition of anonymity. The complicated EU accession process usually takes years and requires a unanimous vote from all 27 members of the bloc. Some countries, notably Hungary, have consistently voiced opposition to Ukraine joining.

