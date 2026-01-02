Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Army Makes Biggest Territorial Gains in 2025 Since First Year of Full-Scale Invasion

By AFP
Russian soldiers march during an award ceremony in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Yaroslav Gunin / TASS

Russia made its largest territorial gains in Ukraine last year since the early months of the full-scale invasion in 2022, according to an AFP analysis.

The Russian military captured more than 5,600 square kilometers (2,160 square miles) of Ukrainian territory in 2025 — about 0.94% of the country — based on data from the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War.

That figure includes areas that both Ukraine and independent analysts have confirmed as being under Russian control, as well as territory claimed by Moscow.

Russia’s gains last year exceed those made in 2023 and 2024 combined, though they remain far below the more than 60,000 square kilometers seized in early 2022.

The largest monthly advance in 2025 came in November, when Russian forces captured around 701 square kilometers. Their advance slowed in December to 244 square kilometers, the smallest monthly gain since March.

Ukraine faced mounting pressure throughout the year from sustained Russian bombardment and ground offensives, gradually ceding territory as its forces grappled with manpower and ammunition shortages.

Russia currently occupies just under one-fifth of Ukraine and has demanded that Kyiv withdraw its forces from the eastern Donbas region as a condition for peace.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukraine Claims Attack on Russian Oil Depot

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted or downed 18 Ukrainian drones over three Russian regions.
1 Min read
Feature

On the Pokrovsk Front, Ukrainian Forces Struggle To Hold Back the Russian Advance

While the men of the 68th Jaeger Brigade and the 15th Brigade seem to have stabilized the front, no one knows for how long.
5 Min read
opinion Alexander Kolyandyr

How the West Seeks to Make Russia's Sanctions Evasion More Expensive

Washington and Brussels appear to believe making it more expensive to get around Western restrictions will fuel inflation in Russia and boost inefficiency...
5 Min read

Russia’s Army Plans to Enlist 20K Criminal Defendants for Ukraine War – IStories

A military source said the Defense Ministry turned to criminal defendants after running out of convicted prisoners willing to volunteer to fight.
1 Min read