In First, Ukrainian Drones Attack Russia’s Dagestan

Ukrainian drones targeted the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, media reported and authorities reported early Wednesday, in the first such attack on the region since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“This morning, air defense forces destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over Kaspiysk,” Dagestan head Sergei Melikov said on Telegram.

Kaspiysk, a port city named after the Caspian Sea, is located around 800 kilometers (500 miles) southeast of the border with Ukraine.

Despite Melikov’s pleas against sharing photos and videos of the attack, which he warned “could assist the enemies,” videos published on social media showed the flights and downing of what may have been more than one drone over Kaspiysk.