Floods Hit Far East, Triggering Evacuations in Magadan and Sakha

Heavy rains have triggered flooding in Russia’s Far East, forcing evacuations and prompting authorities to declare emergencies in the Magadan region and the neighboring republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Magadan region Governor Sergei Nosov said earlier this week that several sections of federal and regional highways were closed and around 20 bridge crossings were at risk of being washed away.

Authorities said the floods knocked out power in the town of Omsukchan, 420 kilometers (260 miles) northwest of Magadan city, with emergency crews still unable to locate the source of the outage as of Thursday. Around 40 vehicles were stranded in the area, forcing authorities to airlift eight women and children to the regional capital and deliver supplies to truck drivers waiting for floodwaters to recede.