U.S. Seizes Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker: What We Know

U.S. officials said that they had seized a massive Russian-flagged tanker linked to sanctioned Venezuelan oil in the North Atlantic on Wednesday, a move that risks inflaming tensions between the two countries.

The ship, formerly known as the Bella 1 and now operating under the name Marinera, had been fleeing from the U.S. Coast Guard for more than two weeks after evading capture near Venezuela.

Russian naval forces had been on their way to escort the tanker when it was captured by U.S. forces Wednesday.

The incident marks a rare open confrontation between Washington and Moscow in the second Trump presidency as the U.S. leader pushes for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Here’s what we know:

What happened?

The U.S. imposed a naval blockade on Venezuela in December as it sought to tighten the screws on President Nicolás Maduro’s regime before his surprise capture on Saturday. The order to prevent the travel of all sanctioned vessels going into or out of Venezuelan ports marked a steep escalation and threatened the country’s vital oil trade.

On Dec. 20, the U.S. Coast Guard attempted to stop the Bella 1 for not flying a valid national flag. The same ship had been sanctioned in July 2024 for allegedly transporting oil and generating funds for Hezbollah, and it had departed from Iran.

The ship did not allow authorities to board and fled into international waters in the direction of Europe.

For two weeks the Coast Guard pursued it, even as an elite team of U.S. military special operatives executed a mission to capture Maduro, a staunch ally of Russia, and bring him to New York to face drug trafficking charges. On New Year’s Eve, the Kremlin had formally asked the U.S. to stop the chase, The New York Times reported.

While cutting across the Atlantic, crew members changed the Bella 1’s name to Marinera, re-registered it in a Russian ship database and painted a Russian flag on the hull.

“This was Russia trying to gain leverage by intervening in the U.S. blockade,” Craig Kennedy, an associate at Harvard University’s Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies, told The Guardian. “And then it backfired.”

Russia reportedly dispatched a submarine to escort the vessel on Tuesday — but it was too late.