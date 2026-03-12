This Russian Distillery Wants to Sell Trump Vodka

A liquor distillery in the Kaluga region is seeking to sell Trump-branded premium vodka and gin as part of a legal challenge to the trademark’s protection in Russia’s intellectual property court.

Kristall Distillery has petitioned to terminate the trademark rights of DTTM Operations, the entity that manages the trademarks of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the business newspaper Kommersant.

DTTM Operations has held the Trump trademark in Russia since 2017. Kristall argues the brand has gone unused in the country for years.

In December, the distillery applied to register the trademark itself while also expressing interest in a licensing agreement with DTTM Operations.

“Such a high-profile brand should not go to waste,” Kristall owner Pavel Pobedkin said.