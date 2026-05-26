Britain Imposes New Sanctions on Russian Crypto Infrastructure

Britain imposed a new round of sanctions on Russian cryptocurrency platforms and financial infrastructure that it says are helping Moscow circumvent Western restrictions and fund its war effort in Ukraine, targeting a Kremlin-linked crypto network and several widely used digital payment services.

The measures are part of a broader effort by Western governments to close financial loopholes that Russia has increasingly relied on as sanctions pressure has tightened since the start of the war.

Regulators have paid growing attention to cryptocurrency platforms and cross-border payment systems that can facilitate international transactions outside traditional banking channels.

Britain said the sanctions targeted the A7 crypto network, which authorities described as a tool used to support Russia’s wartime economy and facilitate payments linked to Russian oil exports.

British authorities said entities connected to A7 have actively used Kyrgyzstan’s financial system to move funds through cryptocurrencies.