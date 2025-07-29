U.K. High Court Rejects Russian Billionaire’s Bid to Lift Sanctions

A British court has rejected Russian billionaire Evgeny Shvidler’s latest attempt to overturn U.K. sanctions, dealing a blow to legal challenges against London’s post-invasion Russia sanctions regime.

In a 4-1 decision announced Tuesday, the U.K. Supreme Court dismissed Shvidler’s appeal, upholding the government’s 2022 decision to place the oil magnate on its sanctions list, Reuters reported.

Shvidler, who holds British, U.S. and French citizenship, was sanctioned in March 2022 over his close ties to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich as well as his former leadership role at Russian steel giant Evraz.

Britain said the measures were in line with its broader foreign policy goals in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Shvidler’s legal team argued that the decision was inconsistent, pointing to British companies such as BP that had previously partnered with Russian state firms but avoided similar sanctions.

The Supreme Court disagreed, concluding that the Foreign Office had acted within its legal authority.

Legal experts say the ruling sets a precedent that will make it more difficult for other sanctioned individuals to challenge the U.K.’s approach in court.

Shvidler’s assets in Britain, including two private jets, remain frozen under the sanctions. He has argued the measures have severely impacted his family and personal life.

The U.K. has sanctioned more than 1,700 individuals and entities connected to the Russian government, military and economy since February 2022.