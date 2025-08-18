Russian Drones Slam Into Kharkiv Apartment Block, Killing 7 Ukrainians

A Russian drone attack on an apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early on Monday killed at least seven people and wounded nearly two dozen others, Ukrainian authorities said.

The attack, which took place just before dawn, reduced part of the building to rubble and sparked fires on at least three floors, the region's governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. Russia launched four drones at the building, he added.

Ukraine's state emergency service posted videos showing rescuers sifting through the rubble to reach a trapped person.

Authorities initially said five people were killed in the attack, but Syniehubov said later on Monday that two more bodies had been found, while 23 people had been injured overall.