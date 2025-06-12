Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Strikes on Kharkiv Wound 14, Including 4 Children

By AFP

Overnight Russian drone strikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv wounded 14 people, including four children, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

The latest bombardment came a day after Russian attacks killed three people and injured around 60 others in Kharkiv, which lies about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border.

“During the night, the enemy attacked Kharkiv,” Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said in a statement. “Fourteen people, including four children, were wounded.”

Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synehubov said the injured children include a 2-year-old boy and girls aged 12, 16 and 17.

The city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said the drones struck between 1:37 a.m. and 3:08 a.m., igniting fires in residential buildings and schools. Debris fell “right next to playgrounds,” he added.

Russia has ramped up its strikes on Ukraine in recent days, as U.S.-led efforts to revive peace talks have so far failed to yield a breakthrough.

Read more about: Kharkiv , Ukraine war , Drones

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Overnight Drone Strikes on Kharkiv Kill 3, Injure Dozens

Ukrainian authorities said nearly 20 Russian drones targeted two city districts, leaving three people dead and at least 60 others injured.
2 Min read

Russian Drone Attacks on Ukraine Kill 1, Injure Several Others

The attacks came hours after Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Turkey for peace talks.
2 Min read

Ukraine and Russia Trade Strikes as U.S. Gears up for Key Vote

U.S. lawmakers are preparing to vote on a $61 billion aid package Kyiv hopes will boost its flagging war effort.
3 Min read

Russia Strikes Ukraine With Drones, Missiles in Overnight Attacks

The aerial attack comes after Ukraine's foreign minister said his country's priority was to gain control of Ukrainian airspace.
1 Min read