Russian Strikes on Kharkiv Wound 14, Including 4 Children

Overnight Russian drone strikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv wounded 14 people, including four children, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

The latest bombardment came a day after Russian attacks killed three people and injured around 60 others in Kharkiv, which lies about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border.

“During the night, the enemy attacked Kharkiv,” Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said in a statement. “Fourteen people, including four children, were wounded.”

Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synehubov said the injured children include a 2-year-old boy and girls aged 12, 16 and 17.

The city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said the drones struck between 1:37 a.m. and 3:08 a.m., igniting fires in residential buildings and schools. Debris fell “right next to playgrounds,” he added.

Russia has ramped up its strikes on Ukraine in recent days, as U.S.-led efforts to revive peace talks have so far failed to yield a breakthrough.