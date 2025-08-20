Poland Slams Russian 'Provocation' After Drone Blast

Poland's defense minister blamed Russia on Wednesday for a drone crashing and exploding in farmland in the east of the country overnight.

"Once again, we are facing a provocation from the Russian Federation, with a Russian drone," Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.

The explosion occurred in a cornfield near the village of Osiny some 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Warsaw and around the same distance from the borders with Ukraine and Belarus.

The minister said it came at "a particular moment, where peace talks are underway, where there is hope that this war... has a chance to end. Russia provokes once again."