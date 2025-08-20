Poland Slams Russian 'Provocation' After Drone Blast

Poland's defense minister blamed Russia on Wednesday for a drone crashing and exploding in farmland in the east of the country overnight.
"Once again, we are facing a provocation from the Russian Federation, with a Russian drone," Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.
The explosion occurred in a cornfield near the village of Osiny some 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Warsaw and around the same distance from the borders with Ukraine and Belarus.
The minister said it came at "a particular moment, where peace talks are underway, where there is hope that this war... has a chance to end. Russia provokes once again."
Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski condemned "a new violation of our airspace from the east."
"The foreign ministry will protest to the perpetrator of this violation," he wrote on X.
Polish media published a video showing an explosion during the night, and photos of debris including an engine and a propellor.
Polish general Dariusz Malinowski said the aircraft "was a decoy drone, which was not armed but carried a self-destruct warhead."
Poland in 2023 accused Russia of using its airspace to fire a missile at Ukraine during a bombardment.
And in November 2022, two civilians were killed when a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile fell on a village near the border.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.