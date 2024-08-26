Polish Army Reports Airspace Violation After Russian Strikes on Ukraine

Poland's Armed Forces said Monday that the country's airspace was likely violated by a drone following deadly Russian strikes across Ukraine earlier in the day.
Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Ukraine early Monday. The strikes, which targeted the country’s energy infrastructure, killed at least four people.
During the attacks, Polish airspace was violated by an object entering from Ukraine, the head commander of the Polish army said.
"We are probably dealing with the entry of an object on Polish territory. The object was confirmed by at least three radiolocation stations," Major General Maciej Klisz Klisz told reporters.
"It is clear from its characteristics that the object is not a missile, it is not a hypersonic, ballistic or guided missile," Klisz added.
The army said it was conducting searches for what was "probably an unmanned aerial vehicle" around 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
"There was full readiness to neutralize this object," army command spokesman Jacek Goryszewski said.
In March, Poland reported that a Russian cruise missile had violated its airspace, demanding an explanation from Moscow.
A similar incident occurred on Dec. 29, 2023, when a Russian missile crossed into Polish airspace for several minutes before returning to Ukraine.
In November 2022, two people were killed when a Ukrainian air-defense missile fell on the Polish village of Przewodow, close to the Ukrainian border.
Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Western nations to ease restrictions on the use of military aid. “Every leader, every partner of ours knows what strong decisions are needed to end this war, and to end it justly.”
“There should be no restrictions on the range of weapons for Ukraine, while terrorists have no such restrictions,” he said.
