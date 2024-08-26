Polish Army Reports Airspace Violation After Russian Strikes on Ukraine

Poland's Armed Forces said Monday that the country's airspace was likely violated by a drone following deadly Russian strikes across Ukraine earlier in the day.

Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Ukraine early Monday. The strikes, which targeted the country’s energy infrastructure, killed at least four people.

During the attacks, Polish airspace was violated by an object entering from Ukraine, the head commander of the Polish army said.

"We are probably dealing with the entry of an object on Polish territory. The object was confirmed by at least three radiolocation stations," Major General Maciej Klisz Klisz told reporters.

"It is clear from its characteristics that the object is not a missile, it is not a hypersonic, ballistic or guided missile," Klisz added.