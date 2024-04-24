Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Attack Drones Strike Russia Energy Sites

By AFP
Updated:
An oil refinery in the Smolensk region's Yartsevo district was reportedly struck. Astra / Telegram

Ukraine launched attack drones at oil facilities in western Russia early Wednesday, defense sources in Kyiv confirmed, in the latest aerial assault by Kyiv aiming to dent Russian military logistics.

Ukraine over recent weeks has stepped up aerial attacks on Russian energy facilities in the hopes of crippling Moscow's ability to attack Ukrainian cities or gain more ground in the industrial east.

Officials in the western Russian regions of Smolensk and Lipetsk first announced the attacks.

"Our region was again targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks," Smolensk regional Governor Vasily Anokhin wrote on social media.

"Fires erupted following enemy attacks on civilian energy infrastructure sites."

No one was hurt, he said.

Another drone attack targeted the Lipetsk region further south, which houses metallurgical and pharmaceutical sites, Governor Igor Artamonov announced.

"The Kyiv criminal regime tried to hit infrastructure in Lipetsk industrial zone," he said, without mentioning any victims and adding that residential neighborhoods were not targeted.

A source in the Ukrainian defense sector confirmed to AFP on Wednesday that drones in the service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had carried out the attacks.

The source made no mention of the attack on Lipetsk but claimed two oil depots were destroyed in the Smolensk region.

"Rosneft lost two storage and pumping bases for fuels and lubricants in the towns of Yartsevo and Rozdorovo," the source said, referring to the Russian state-controlled energy giant.

The source added that the drones had attacked facilities that store 26,000 cubic metres of fuel and said Ukraine would continue to carry out such bombardments.

"These facilities are — and will remain — absolutely legitimate targets," the source said.

Russia has been launching systematic attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, causing lasting damage to critical facilities.

But Ukraine over recent months has also claimed a series of strikes on Russian refineries and oil storage facilities not only in border regions like Smolensk but also in territories hundreds of kilometers from the border.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Energy , Smolensk , Drones

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Overnight Strikes

Ukraine and Russia Trade Strikes as U.S. Gears up for Key Vote

U.S. lawmakers are preparing to vote on a $61 billion aid package Kyiv hopes will boost its flagging war effort.
3 Min read
targeted strikes

Russia Targets Ukrainian Energy Sites in Overnight Attacks

Two power lines were cut off due to the strikes, and there were temporary outages for some energy customers in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.
1 Min read
Kursk fire

Ukraine Drone Attack Leaves Russia Oil Depot in Flames – Official

Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said on social media that there were no casualties, appealing to the local population to remain "calm."
1 Min read
Lukoil strike

Drone Attack Sets Russian Refinery Ablaze – Governor

The refinery is operated by industry giant Lukoil south of the city of Volgograd.
2 Min read