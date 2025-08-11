Trump Expects 'Constructive Conversation' With Putin

"I'm going to speak to Vladimir Putin and I'm going to be telling him 'you've got to end this war'," Trump said at a White House press conference, adding he'd "like to see a ceasefire very, very quickly."

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he expects to have a "constructive conversation" with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and was unhappy with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky for ruling out territorial concessions.

Trump said he would call Zelensky and other European leaders right after the meeting with Putin, set for Friday in the far northern U.S. state of Alaska.

"The next meeting will be with Zelensky and Putin, or Zelensky, Putin and me. I'll be there if they need," he said.

Trump said he was a "little bothered" by Zelensky saying he needed constitutional approval for any territorial concessions.

"I mean, he's got approval to go into war and kill everybody. But he needs approval to do a land swap?" he said. "Because there'll be some land swapping going on."