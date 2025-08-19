Trump Nudges Zelensky to ‘Show Flexibility’ in Peace Talks, Blames Russia’s Invasion on NATO Expansion

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that Russia’s Vladimir Putin could face a “rough situation” if he does not show a willingness to work toward a peace settlement with Kyiv, while urging Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to be ready to “show some flexibility” in negotiations.

“I hope President Putin is going to be good. And if he’s not, that’s going to be a rough situation,” Trump said during a phone interview on Fox & Friends. “And I hope that Zelensky... will do what he has to do. He has to show some flexibility.”

Trump surprised the world on Monday when he revealed that plans were underway for a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky, an announcement that rounded off a day of high-stakes talks between European leaders and the Ukrainian president at the White House.

“Maybe they’re getting along a little bit better than I thought. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have set up the [bilateral meeting],” Trump told Fox & Friends, referring to bilateral talks with Zelensky and Putin. “I wouldn’t say they are ever going to be best friends, but they are doing OK.”

Zelensky said Monday that he is ready to meet with Putin. The Kremlin has not confirmed whether planning has begun for a summit, saying only that it was “considering the possibility” of high-level “direct talks” with Ukraine after a phone call between Trump and Putin on Monday.

Two sources familiar with that conversation told AFP that Putin suggested holding a meeting with Zelensky in Moscow, to which the Ukrainian president responded: “No.”