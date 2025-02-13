'Not Pleasant' That Trump Called Putin First, Zelensky Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that it was "not very pleasant" that U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russia's Vladimir Putin before calling him.

Zelensky said Trump had told him he had wanted to speak with both leaders simultaneously, though he did not elaborate on why that did not happen. He said he believed that Ukraine remains a priority for Washington.

The remarks came as Zelensky and senior Ukrainian officials held meetings with Trump allies in Kyiv, Brussels and at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

"The Ukraine-America meetings are a priority for us," the Ukrainian president said. "And only after such meetings, after a plan to stop Putin has been worked out, I think it is fair to talk to the Russians."