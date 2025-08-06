New Missile Crisis or No Real Change? Experts Weigh In on End of Russia’s Intermediate-Range Missile Moratorium

Russia’s decision to abandon its moratorium on deploying intermediate-range ballistic missiles could set the stage for a new arms crisis, experts warn.

Moscow and Washington had been barred from possessing missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. Though the accord collapsed when the U.S. withdrew in 2019, accusing Russia of violating the agreement, Moscow said at the time it would continue to abide by a moratorium if the U.S. did not deploy missiles within striking distance of Russia.

On Monday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow will no longer observe its self-imposed ban, citing what it described as growing threats from the U.S. and other Western countries, including recent U.S. missile activity in Denmark, the Philippines and Australia.

“This means Russia no longer has any restrictions in this regard. Russia no longer considers itself bound by anything,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday, adding: “One should not expect a formal announcement [of the president’s decision on deploying such systems]. This concerns the defense sphere, which is a sensitive and non-public matter.”

“This date could go down in history as the start of a new missile crisis in Europe,” said Russian military expert Yury Fedorov.

“There will be a missile arms race on both sides,” he said. “We will have to endure a rather tense period when missiles are being deployed both in the West and in the East.”

Yet despite the heightened tensions between Moscow and the West, Russia’s withdrawal from the moratorium “should not be viewed in isolation as some sort of apocalypse — it is part of Russia’s nuclear escalation game,” said former Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev said.

“If these missiles are deployed, it will primarily be up to those responsible for military planning in the U.S. and Europe to take measures to neutralize such threats,” Bondarev said.

“For the general public, it doesn’t fundamentally change the situation. When a nuclear power has spent four years frequently threatening other countries with nuclear strikes, we have long been living in that reality — no moratoriums or withdrawals from them change that in any qualitative way,” he continued.