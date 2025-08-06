Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

St. Petersburg Court Rules to Release Anti-War Activist Pending ‘War Fakes’ Trial

Yelena Popova. Social media

A St. Petersburg court has ruled to release anti-war activist Yelena Popova from custody as she awaits trial on the charge of spreading “false information” about the military, Russian media reported on Wednesday.

Law enforcement authorities pressed the charge against Popova last month over a May 2024 livestream on social media marking the 10th anniversary of the Movement of Conscientious Objectors, an organization that helps men avoid military service by legal means.

It was not immediately clear what Popova said or did in the livestream that prompted authorities to press charges against her.

Popova is a co-founder of the Movement of Conscientious Objectors, which the Justice Ministry designated as a “foreign agent” in June 2023. She announced that she would leave the organization on the same day she was charged with spreading “false information” about the military, citing “longstanding emotional fatigue.”

The charge against Popova carries a maximum prison sentence of five years. Law enforcement authorities often accuse activists and ordinary Russians of spreading “false information” about the military to silence dissent.

A trial date for Popova has not been announced.

Video shared by the Movement of Conscientious Objectors on Wednesday showed Popova smiling and embracing her supporters in the courthouse hallway after the ruling. Popova was briefly hospitalized before the hearing, according to the legal rights group Perviy Otdel.

Read more about: St. Petersburg , Court cases , Anti-war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

St. Petersburg Court Places Woman in Pre-Trial Detention for Attempted Murder of Drone Company Employee

Law enforcement officials arrested the woman last week after she allegedly tried but failed to place an explosive device under the employee’s car.
1 Min read

St. Petersburg Court Jails Anti-War Teenager Nearly 3 Years for ‘Discrediting’ Army

Daria Kozyreva was arrested in February 2024 after she attached a poem by Ukrainian writer Taras Shevchenko to his monument in St. Petersburg.
2 Min read

ECHR Rules Moscow Suppressed Dissent Over Ukraine War

The ruling follows complaints filed by Russian independent media and individual applicants against Moscow over wartime censorship.
2 Min read

Russian Jazz Musician Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Anti-War Facebook Posts

Saxophonist Andrei Shabanov, who is legally disabled, has an autoimmune disease affecting the skin and joints.
1 Min read