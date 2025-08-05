Nearly 130 Russian Towns Face Extinction – Study

Nearly 130 small Russian towns are at risk of disappearing as depopulation accelerates and local economies collapse, according to a new government-commissioned study.

These towns, home to a combined population of around 3.4 million, have lost a total of 314,500 residents over the past decade, the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) study said.

The most vulnerable communities are located in northern regions reliant on coal, metallurgy and forestry, as well as remote peripheral settlements that struggle with limited local resources and little access to outside investment.

The study highlights particularly dire conditions in the Bryansk, Novgorod, Kirov and Krasnoyarsk regions.

“The industrial crisis and continued population drift toward larger urban centers increase the risk of towns being lost entirely,” the researchers warn.

Among those most at risk are Verkhny Tagil in the Sverdlovsk region, Trubchevsk in Bryansk, Inta in the republic of Komi, Kem and Medvezhyegorsk in the republic of Karelia and Torzhok in the Tver region, all of which have seen steep population declines.