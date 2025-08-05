Russia Declares Zimin Foundation ‘Undesirable’

Russian authorities on Tuesday designated the U.K.-based Zimin Foundation as an “undesirable” organization, accusing it of funding initiatives hostile to Russia.

The Prosecutor General’s Office alleged the foundation, established by exiled philanthropist Boris Zimin and his late father Dmitry Zimin, had provided “financial and informational support to extremists, terrorists and foreign agents.” It also accused the foundation of “intensifying anti-Russian rhetoric” since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russian prosecutors claim that the Zimin Foundation launched a grant program in February this year to support Russian-language projects that had lost U.S. financial backing, awarding dozens of grants to journalism and academic initiatives deemed hostile to the state.

The “undesirable” designation bars the Zimin Foundation from operating in Russia. Under Russian law, individuals found to be affiliated with “undesirable” organizations face up to four years in prison, while their leaders face up to six years.