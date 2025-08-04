Trump Says Special Envoy Witkoff to Visit Russia in Coming Days

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his special envoy Steve Witkoff may visit Russia in the coming days, ahead of the Aug. 8 deadline he set for Moscow to end its war on Ukraine or face new sanctions.

“He may be going. I think next week, Wednesday or Thursday. He may be going to Russia,” Trump told reporters. “They [in Russia] would like to see him. They've asked that he meet.”

He did not specify whether Witkoff, who has traveled to Russia several times since Trump took office in January, would meet with President Vladimir Putin.

When asked what Witkoff’s message would be to Moscow, and if there was anything Russia could do to avoid new sanctions, Trump replied: “Yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed.”