‘It’s Disgusting’: Trump Condemns Deadly Russian Attack on Kyiv, Threatens Fresh Sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine as “disgusting” and threatened new sanctions if Moscow does not agree to peace by the end of next week.

“Russia? I think it’s disgusting what they’re doing. I think it’s disgusting,” Trump told reporters when asked to comment on a Russian attack earlier in the day that killed at least 31 people in Kyiv.

“It should be stopped. It’s a disgrace,” Trump said, adding that he plans to impose fresh sanctions on Russia if President Vladimir Putin does not end the war on Ukraine by Aug. 8. “We’re going to put sanctions. I don’t know that sanctions bother him.”

The U.S. president also said that he will send his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia in the coming days. Witkoff has already met with Putin multiple times in Russia, though Trump’s efforts to improve ties with the Kremlin have so far stalled.