Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Military Appoints New Commander of ‘North’ Grouping of Forces

Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov (left) and Defense Minister Andrei Belousov (right). Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia has appointed a new commander to lead its “North” grouping of forces, the Defense Ministry said Thursday, confirming earlier reports of a leadership change in the military formation tasked with securing border regions from Ukrainian incursions.

The announcement came during Defense Minister Andrei Belousov’s inspection of the grouping, where the newly appointed commander, Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov, briefed him on plans to equip units with high-tech weapons.

State media footage showed Nikiforov at Belousov’s side as officers displayed drones and other equipment, before accompanying the minister at a medal-awarding ceremony.

The “North” grouping was formed in early 2024 and deployed after Ukrainian forces staged a surprise cross-border incursion into the Kursk region that August. Russian military bloggers say its broader objective is to bog down Ukrainian troops in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions while preparing for gradual advances toward the city of Sumy.

Nikiforov commanded the Western Military District from January 2023 until its dissolution in February 2024. He briefly led Russian forces in Syria in 2021. He replaces Colonel General Alexander Lapin, who earlier this month was reported by pro-war bloggers to have resigned due to health problems.

Lapin, who commanded the “Center” grouping during Ukraine’s recapture of the Donetsk region city of Lyman in 2022, was heavily criticized at the time by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and late Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. He was later reassigned as chief of staff of Russia’s Ground Forces in 2023.

Read more about: Defense Ministry , Ukraine

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

FSB Says It Foiled Ukrainian Plot to Kill Senior Russian Defense Ministry Official

The FSB claimed it arrested a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen, born in 1989 and known by the alias “Voron,” on a highway as he traveled toward the Moscow...
1 Min read

FSB Claims Foiled Ukrainian Assassination Plots on Russian Defense Officials

The arrests come in the wake of the Dec. 17 assassination of Russian General Igor Kirillov and his assistant in Moscow.
2 Min read

Japan Protests Russia Move to Drop Peace Talks Over Ukraine

Analysts say the lack of progress helped free Tokyo to take tougher action against Russia than in the past, when chances for a resolution appeared stronger...

Dozens Dead After Military Barracks Hit in South Ukraine – Witnesses

The Russians have bombarded Mykolaiv, which lies on the road to the strategic port city of Odessa, for days.