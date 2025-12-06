Russian Ambassador Slams EU Frozen Assets Plan for Ukraine

A European Union plan to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine's fight against Russia would have “far-reaching consequences” for the EU, Moscow's ambassador to Germany warned on Friday.

His statement came as EU leaders seek more ways to keep Ukraine afloat as it faces increasing pressure on the battlefield.

“Any operation with sovereign Russian assets without Russia's consent constitutes theft,” Sergei Nechaev said in a statement sent to AFP.

“It is also clear that the theft of Russian state funds will have far-reaching consequences,” the statement added.

The EU on Wednesday laid out a plan to use frozen Russian assets to help fund Ukraine with 90 billion euros over the next two years, despite opposition from Belgium, where the bulk of the assets are held.

But Nechaev said the “unprecedented step” could “destroy the business reputation of the European Union and plunge European governments into endless lawsuits.”

“In reality, it is a path to legal anarchy and the destruction of the foundations of the global financial system, which will primarily strike the European Union,” he said.

“We are confident that this is understood in Brussels and Berlin.”