Putin Signals Support for Online Marketplaces in Dispute With Banks – The Bell

President Vladimir Putin has signaled support for online marketplaces in their dispute with major banks over discounts and loyalty programs, the exiled business news outlet The Bell reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with his closed-door meeting with business leaders.

According to the report, Putin’s stance on the dispute emerged during a meeting held late Wednesday, attended by executives from major companies, government officials and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina.

Russia’s largest lenders, including Sber, VTB and T-Bank, are lobbying state regulators to ban online marketplaces from linking discounts to their own in-house payment systems. In their view, the discounts put traditional banks at a disadvantage when customers go to purchase goods online.

In response, major e-commerce platforms argue that banks, which have long offered card-linked cash-back and other rewards within their own business ecosystems, are attempting to restrict competition in the financial sector.