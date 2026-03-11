Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

State Prosecutors Seek ‘Extremist’ Ban on Galitsky’s Venture Capital Fund

Alexander Galitsky. Yevgeny Reutov / Roscongress photobank

Russian prosecutors are requesting that a judge in Moscow ban tech entrepreneur Alexander Galitsky’s venture capital fund over “extremist activity” and allow the government to seize his assets.

Galitsky, 71, is considered a key figure in the history of the Russian internet for his work pioneering Wi-Fi and virtual private networks (VPNs) in the 1990s. The Ukrainian-born entrepreneur founded Almaz Capital in 2008 to help connect Western money with start-ups in Russia and Eastern and Central Europe.

Almaz Capital is headquartered in Portola Valley, California, but it has offices in several countries, including the Netherlands. Galitsky holds Dutch citizenship.

The Tverskoy District Court will hear an administrative case against Galitsky and Almaz Capital Partners, the Moscow court system’s press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

It did not specify when the hearing was expected to take place or which assets the Russian government was seeking to nationalize.

Law enforcement sources told the state-run news agency TASS that prosecutors suspect Galitsky and Almaz Capital of “supporting Ukraine in one way or another.”

Another Moscow court last October seized 435 million rubles ($5.7 million) of Galitsky’s assets, including elite Moscow property, as part of divorce proceedings with his ex-wife, Aliya Galitskaya. 

Galitskaya died by suicide last month after being arrested for extortion. On Tuesday, her lawyer said the extortion case has been dropped.

Galitsky had served on the board of Alfa-Bank until March 2022, when he resigned following EU sanctions on its co-founders, Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven, over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Read more about: Business , Extremism , Court cases

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Germany’s Uniper Seeks $50M From Gazprom in Gas Transit Dispute – Interfax

A Uniper subsidiary filed the lawsuit with the International Chamber of Commerce’s arbitration court in Geneva, Switzerland.
2 Min read

Urals Businessman Arrested as Prosecutors Move to Seize Utility Companies

Police reportedly arrested Urals businessman Alexei Bobrov in Moscow and transferred him to the city of Yekaterinburg for questioning.
1 Min read

State Prosecutors Seek to Seize Latvian Co-Owner’s Stake in Bread Bakery Over ‘Extremism’ Claims

Russian authorities accuse businessman Normunds Bomis, who holds a 50% stake in Rizhsky Khleb, of helping finance Ukraine’s Azov Brigade.
2 Min read

Moscow Court Awards Russia’s Wealthiest Woman Ex-Husband’s Stake in Online Retailer

Tatiana Kim divorced her ex-husband Vladislav Bakalchuk after a surprise merger with outdoor advertising firm Russ Group last summer.
1 Min read