Germany’s Uniper Seeks $50M From Gazprom in Gas Transit Dispute – Interfax

A subsidiary of the German energy multinational Uniper has filed a 45 million euro ($53.6 million) lawsuit against Russia’s Gazprom for gas transported through the OPAL pipeline in eastern Germany, Interfax reported Monday, citing Russian court documents.

The subsidiary, Lubmin-Bandov Gastransport, filed the lawsuit with the International Chamber of Commerce’s arbitration court in Geneva. The dispute stems from Gazprom’s decision to curtail gas deliveries following Western sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Lubmin-Bandov Gastransport, which owns a 20% stake in the OPAL pipeline, is seeking compensation under a transit contract signed on June 1, 2012. The OPAL pipeline is a land-based extension of the now-defunct Nord Stream gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

Gazprom Export, which is the legal entity named in the lawsuit, responded by asking a St. Petersburg arbitration court to block the Geneva proceedings. On Jan. 12, the court ruled in Gazprom’s favor and issued an anti-suit injunction, barring the German subsidiary from continuing the case abroad.