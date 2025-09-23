Urals Businessman Arrested as Prosecutors Move to Seize Utility Companies

Russian police arrested Urals businessman Alexei Bobrov in Moscow and transferred him to the city of Yekaterinburg for questioning, Russian media reported Tuesday, citing law enforcement sources.

The Prosecutor General’s Office earlier this month filed a lawsuit seeking to seize companies tied to Bobrov and his longtime partner Artyom Bikov. Prosecutors accused their holding, Corporation STS, of monopolizing electricity generation and supply, as well as household waste processing across the Urals, according to media reports.

The lawsuit reportedly names around 80 companies and 14 individuals, including current and former regional officials. Bobrov and Bikov, both of whom are said to hold Austrian citizenship, were accused of moving at least 12 billion rubles ($143.5 million) abroad through affiliated firms.

The two businessmen deny wrongdoing. Corporation STS has called the accusations unfounded.