Ex-Officer Gets Suspended Sentence for Selling Police Files to Journalist Nephew

A court in Yekaterinburg handed a four-year suspended sentence to a former police officer who admitted to selling confidential criminal reports to his journalist nephew, the court press service said Tuesday.
Andrei Karpov was arrested in June on charges of bribery and abuse of power. Investigators said he gave police briefings containing personal data and pre-trial information to his nephew, Ura.ru news editor Denis Allayarov, in exchange for payment.
Karpov pleaded guilty and requested a special trial, which allowed the case to be resolved without a full examination of evidence.
The Verkh-Isetsky District Court on Tuesday found him guilty and issued a four-year suspended sentence, along with a four-year probation period.
He was also barred from working in law enforcement for three years, stripped of his senior lieutenant rank and ordered to forfeit 120,000 rubles ($1,500) that investigators said he received illegally.
Karpov testified Friday against his nephew Allayarov in a separate bribery case, which remains pending before the same court. No trial date has been set.
Allayarov denies paying for police documents and says he transferred money only to help his grandmother buy food and medicine.
On the same day that Allayarov and two of his colleagues were arrested in June, Ura.ru said police searches had disrupted newsroom operations and involved the seizure of servers, notebooks and staff phones.
