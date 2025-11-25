Ex-Officer Gets Suspended Sentence for Selling Police Files to Journalist Nephew

A court in Yekaterinburg handed a four-year suspended sentence to a former police officer who admitted to selling confidential criminal reports to his journalist nephew, the court press service said Tuesday.

Andrei Karpov was arrested in June on charges of bribery and abuse of power. Investigators said he gave police briefings containing personal data and pre-trial information to his nephew, Ura.ru news editor Denis Allayarov, in exchange for payment.

Karpov pleaded guilty and requested a special trial, which allowed the case to be resolved without a full examination of evidence.

The Verkh-Isetsky District Court on Tuesday found him guilty and issued a four-year suspended sentence, along with a four-year probation period.

He was also barred from working in law enforcement for three years, stripped of his senior lieutenant rank and ordered to forfeit 120,000 rubles ($1,500) that investigators said he received illegally.