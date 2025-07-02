Yekaterinburg Court Places 6 Azerbaijanis in Pre-Trial Detention Amid Cold-Case Probe

A court in the city of Yekaterinburg on Wednesday placed six ethnic Azerbaijani men in pre-trial detention over a decades-old murder case, days after the deaths of two Azerbaijani detainees in Russian custody sparked a bitter diplomatic row between Moscow and Baku.

Law enforcement authorities initially arrested more than 50 people on Friday in connection with the unsolved murders of Azerbaijani businessmen in Yekaterinburg dating back to the early 2000s, according to local media.

Russian investigators said six ethnic Azerbaijani men with Russian citizenship — four of them with the last name Safarov — were ultimately arrested. They claimed one man died of a heart attack during the mass arrests and that the second death remained under investigation.

The bodies of the two deceased men, brothers Ziyaddin Safarov, 55, and Huseyn Safarov, 60, were flown to Baku. An Azerbaijani autopsy concluded both had died from severe blood loss and shock caused by extensive physical trauma.

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal investigation into what it described as their “cruel and deliberate murder.”

On Wednesday, the Leninsky District Court in Yekaterinburg placed the sixth and final defendant of the murder case, Shakhin Lalaev, in pre-trial detention until July 19, according to the Kommersant business newspaper.