Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Yekaterinburg Court Places 6 Azerbaijanis in Pre-Trial Detention Amid Cold-Case Probe

Shahin Lalayev. Donat Sorokin / TASS

A court in the city of Yekaterinburg on Wednesday placed six ethnic Azerbaijani men in pre-trial detention over a decades-old murder case, days after the deaths of two Azerbaijani detainees in Russian custody sparked a bitter diplomatic row between Moscow and Baku.

Law enforcement authorities initially arrested more than 50 people on Friday in connection with the unsolved murders of Azerbaijani businessmen in Yekaterinburg dating back to the early 2000s, according to local media. 

Russian investigators said six ethnic Azerbaijani men with Russian citizenship — four of them with the last name Safarov — were ultimately arrested. They claimed one man died of a heart attack during the mass arrests and that the second death remained under investigation.

The bodies of the two deceased men, brothers Ziyaddin Safarov, 55, and Huseyn Safarov, 60, were flown to Baku. An Azerbaijani autopsy concluded both had died from severe blood loss and shock caused by extensive physical trauma.

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal investigation into what it described as their “cruel and deliberate murder.”

On Wednesday, the Leninsky District Court in Yekaterinburg placed the sixth and final defendant of the murder case, Shakhin Lalaev, in pre-trial detention until July 19, according to the Kommersant business newspaper.

Kommersant, citing anonymous sources, previously reported that an “ethnic criminal group” had allegedly engaged in racketeering, drug trafficking and prostitution in Yekaterinburg since the late 1990s. 

According to the newspaper, that organized crime group is thought to be linked to the 2001 stabbing death of local businessman Yunus Pashayev, the 2010 attempted murder of businessman Fehruz Shirinov and the 2011 shooting death of vegetable warehouse owner Ikram Hajiyev.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, armed law enforcement agents in Yekaterinburg violently arrested the head of a local Azerbaijani diaspora group, with video on social media showing security agents smashing the windows of his SUV and dragging him from the vehicle.

Local media reported that the diaspora leader, Shakhin Shykhlinsky, was interrogated as a witness in the ongoing cold case murder investigation and subsequently released from police custody later that night.

Moscow on Tuesday summoned Azerbaijan’s ambassador and accused Baku of “taking deliberate steps to dismantle bilateral relations,” Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Baku said its ambassador had expressed “serious concern” about the “illegal” actions of Russian police and the “use of torture” during the detention of Azerbaijani citizens.

Read more about: Azerbaijan , Yekaterinburg , Court cases

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Azerbaijan-Russia Rift Deepens After Deaths of Azeri Men in Police Arrests

Law enforcement authorities in Yekaterinburg on Friday arrested around 50 people tied to an “ethnic criminal group,” during which two men died.
3 Min read

Yekaterinburg Editor Accused of Bribing Former Police Officer

Denis Allayarov, an editor at the pro-Kremlin news agency Ura.ru, was accused of bribing his uncle, a former senior police officer allegedly dismissed...
1 Min read

Russian Man Jailed 8 Years for Murder of Gabonese Student

State prosecutors had requested an 11-year sentence for Daniil Fomin, who was charged with murdering François Ndjelassili in August 2023.
2 Min read

Residents Outraged as Snow Penises Take Over Russia's Yekaterinburg

City officials called the penis snow sculptures a “provocation” and threatened to get police involved if they continued to appear.
1 Min read