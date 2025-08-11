Rising Costs and Tighter Rules Push Russians Out of Turkey – Izvestia

The number of Russians living in Turkey has nearly halved over the past two years, falling from 154,000 in 2023 to about 85,000 in 2025, the pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia reported Monday, citing figures from the Russian Embassy in Ankara.

Once one of the top destinations for Russians leaving the country after President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Turkey is now seeing a steady outflow.

The sharp decline comes as inflation in Turkey nears 33% and housing prices, according to the country’s central bank, have risen more than 30% in the past year.

While those leaving were largely recent arrivals at first, Izvestia reported that longtime residents, including some who have lived in Turkey for a decade or more, are now departing.

Irina Nepluyeva, an Istanbul resident, told the paper that many of her acquaintances in Istanbul, Antalya and Alanya have been denied residency permit renewals, even if they own property or have lived in Turkey for five to 10 years.

“Living without a residence permit means becoming an undocumented immigrant. Not everyone is ready for that,” she said.