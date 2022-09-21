Russians Evade Conscription in Istanbul as Mobilization Rumors Become Reality

ISTANBUL — Alexander, 23, remembers panic-buying a ticket from St. Petersburg to this Turkish metropolis shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, fearing he could be among those sent to the frontlines. “The day the war started, I got a doctor’s diagnosis saying that I’m not ill and therefore I’m not exempt from serving a year in the military,” the math teacher told The Moscow Times in an interview. Young men worried about conscription have been over-represented in the tens of thousands of Russians who fled home earlier this year for countries across the South Caucasus and Europe. And, as President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday a partial mobilization to offset Russia's mounting losses in Ukraine, a new wave of emigration looks likely. Ticket prices for destinations including Istanbul spiked in the aftermath of Putin's address, with some carriers reportedly selling out entirely. Before the announcement, young Russian men who had recently relocated to Istanbul told The Moscow Times they were worried that conscripts could be illegally sent to fight Ukraine, or even that Russian law could be changed to allow a broader mobilization, or the deployment of conscripts abroad. To ensure they won’t be called up, they have no choice but to stay abroad until their 27th birthdays when they are no longer eligible for conscription. However, under partial mobilization, those older than 27 may also now be at risk of being called up. Several Russians of conscription age in Istanbul declined to speak to The Moscow Times for fear of attracting the attention of the Russian authorities. One recent arrival from the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don told The Moscow Times that two of his acquaintances had died in Ukraine.

A medical examination of conscripts at a recruitment center in Russia. Igor Yevdokimov / Kommersant

“Neither were combat soldiers,” he said, declining to give his name. After two months in Istanbul, Alexander, who refused to give his surname for safety reasons, briefly returned to Russia to renew his passport — but because new passports are only issued to men who have not completed their military service if they have an exemption certificate, he ran into problems. After his appeal for a medical exemption was rejected, Alexander found himself in a court case over avoiding compulsory military service. “I rejected their summons on the grounds of illnesses which have not yet been proven, but I will need to go back to Russia to do more tests,” he said. “In the event my medical exemption is rejected, I am not likely to return.” Although Russian law mandates conscripts cannot be used in conflicts outside Russia, several men on compulsory military service have been confirmed killed while fighting in Ukraine. In perhaps the most dramatic example, conscripts were among those killed on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet flagship, the Moskva, when it was sunk in April. Russian media reports suggest that units with conscripts are already being sent to defend Russia’s border where it abuts Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. In particular, many young men are worried about spot checks by police who would be empowered to report civilians to the enlistment office. “I know someone who this happened to a few years ago,” Alexander said. While the mobilization decree published Wednesday following Putin's televised address appeared to give the authorities the power to conscript millions of eligible men aged between 18 and 60, Defense Minister Shoigu said that just 300,000 from Russia's military reserves would be called up to fight.

A medical examination of conscripts at a recruitment center in Russia. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency