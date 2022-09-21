Putin Declares 'Partial' Mobilization Amid Ukraine Setbacks, Warns West of Nuclear Response

Updates with Putin quotes, Shoigu speech. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “partial” military mobilization in Russia during a televised address Wednesday morning, vowing to use “all means necessary” to achieve Russia's aims against Ukraine and the West. “Mobilization measures will begin today, Sept. 21,” Putin said. The move comes after major battlefield losses suffered by the Russian army in Ukraine and as Kyiv presses onward with its sweeping counteroffensive in the northeast. Putin said he would inform lawmakers of both houses of Russia’s parliament in writing later Wednesday. “Only those citizens currently in the reserve will be subject to a call-up for military service, first and foremost those who have served in the ranks of the Armed Forces,” Putin said in the pre-recorded footage. In a televised address minutes after Putin had finished speaking, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that 300,000 Russian reservists will be called up for service as part of the “partial” mobilization.

Putin justified the decision by describing fierce battles for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and claiming that the West was encouraging Ukraine to attack Russian territory. “In Washington, London and Brussels they are directly pushing Kyiv to shift the military action to our territory… they talk about how all available means should be used to destroy Russia on the battlefield with the ensuing loss of political, economic, cultural and all types of sovereignty and the total plundering of our country,” Putin said. He also threatened a response to what he called the West's “nuclear blackmail” against Moscow. “I’m not talking about Western-encouraged shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which threatens nuclear disaster, but also senior representatives of leading NATO states allowing the possibility and admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Russia, nuclear weapons.” “Those who allow themselves such statements on Russia, I’d like to remind you that our country has various [weapons] of destruction, more advanced than NATO countries,” he continued. “When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff.”

