Putin Signs Decree Allowing Russia to Raise Greenhouse Gas Emissions

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree allowing Russia to increase its greenhouse gas emissions by about 20% by 2035 compared to 2021 levels.

Russia, the world’s fourth-largest emitter of carbon dioxide, aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2060. But climate activists say its current goals fall far short of what’s needed to fight global warming.

Under the new decree, the government must ensure emissions are reduced to 65-67% of 1990 levels by 2035, taking into account the carbon absorption capacity of Russia’s vast forests.

That target translates to around two billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, which is below the 1990 peak of 3.1 billion tons but roughly 22% higher than the 1.7 billion tons Russia reported in 2021, according to UN data.