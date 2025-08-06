Support The Moscow Times!
Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on Indian Goods Over Russian Oil Purchases

By AFP
The White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil, a key revenue source for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The new tariff, set to take effect in three weeks, comes on top of a separate 25% duty taking effect Thursday, according to the executive order published by the White House.

The order also warns of potential penalties against other countries found to be “directly or indirectly importing oil from the Russian Federation.”

Exemptions remain in place for goods already covered under other sector-specific tariffs, such as steel and aluminum, while categories like pharmaceuticals may still be targeted.

Trump has escalated pressure on India amid his calls for new sanctions on Russia if it fails to make progress toward a peace deal with Ukraine by Friday.

India’s National Security Adviser was in Moscow on Wednesday, Indian media reported, coinciding with a visit by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

India’s Foreign Ministry has called Washington’s pressure “unjustified and unreasonable,” saying it would take all necessary steps to protect its national interests.

