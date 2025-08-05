Kamchatka Governor Calls for Mayor’s Resignation Over Earthquake Response

The governor of the Kamchatka region has called for the mayor of a closed military town to resign over what he described as an inadequate response to last week’s powerful earthquake off the coast of the far-flung peninsula.
A magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck around 150 kilometers (93 miles) southeast of Kamchatka last Wednesday, triggering tsunami alerts across the entire Pacific region in what the U.S. Geological Survey said was one of the most powerful quakes ever recorded globally.
Authorities in Kamchatka have since set up temporary shelters for residents unwilling to return home due to the continued risk of aftershocks. Officials have advised people to avoid beaches and shorelines in the region as more tremors are expected in the coming days and weeks.
Kamchatka region Governor Vladimir Solodov said on Tuesday that he had personally surveyed homes, public buildings and a temporary shelter in the town of Vilyuchinsk following a surge of complaints from residents about how local authorities had handled the earthquake response.
“Based on what I saw, I can confirm the complaints are well-founded,” Solodov wrote on Telegram, without elaborating on the specific nature of the complaints. “I find the current response of the city administration, particularly in handling the emergency situation, to be unsatisfactory.”
Vilyuchinsk, situated just southwest of the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, is a closed town that houses the Russian Pacific Fleet’s submarine base.
The regional news outlet Kamchatka Today reported that Vilyuchinsk Mayor Igor Golovchak has since submitted his resignation to municipal deputies, who are responsible for approving mayoral appointments and dismissals. Solodov is expected to name an acting mayor within 10 days, the outlet added.
Golovchak was appointed in March 2024. During his brief tenure, he had faced criticism over issues including stray dog attacks, dirty streets and frequent public transport disruptions. Local media reported that the “last straw” for residents was his decision to disable comments on his social media pages.
Kamchatka, known for its active volcanoes, geysers and rugged wilderness, is a major tourist destination. Following last Wednesday’s earthquake, at least two volcanoes have erupted, including Krasheninnikov volcano, which last erupted in 1550.
On Tuesday, Russian scientists said the southern part of Kamchatka shifted up to 2 meters southeast due to the quake.
