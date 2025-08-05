Kamchatka Governor Calls for Mayor’s Resignation Over Earthquake Response

The governor of the Kamchatka region has called for the mayor of a closed military town to resign over what he described as an inadequate response to last week’s powerful earthquake off the coast of the far-flung peninsula.

A magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck around 150 kilometers (93 miles) southeast of Kamchatka last Wednesday, triggering tsunami alerts across the entire Pacific region in what the U.S. Geological Survey said was one of the most powerful quakes ever recorded globally.

Authorities in Kamchatka have since set up temporary shelters for residents unwilling to return home due to the continued risk of aftershocks. Officials have advised people to avoid beaches and shorelines in the region as more tremors are expected in the coming days and weeks.

Kamchatka region Governor Vladimir Solodov said on Tuesday that he had personally surveyed homes, public buildings and a temporary shelter in the town of Vilyuchinsk following a surge of complaints from residents about how local authorities had handled the earthquake response.

“Based on what I saw, I can confirm the complaints are well-founded,” Solodov wrote on Telegram, without elaborating on the specific nature of the complaints. “I find the current response of the city administration, particularly in handling the emergency situation, to be unsatisfactory.”

Vilyuchinsk, situated just southwest of the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, is a closed town that houses the Russian Pacific Fleet’s submarine base.