Volcano in Russia's Far East Spews Huge Ash Plume Into Atmosphere

A volcano in Far East Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula has begun spewing large amounts of ash and lava, destroying roadways and forcing schools and kindergartens in surrounding areas to close, Russian media reported Wednesday.

The Klyuchevskaya volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, began erupting in late June, although experts said at the time that it did not pose any threat to the nearby population.

However, on Wednesday, Klyuchevskaya started releasing an ash column some 14 kilometers into the atmosphere, prompting authorities to issue an aviation “code red” alert and shut down schools in towns located near the volcano.

In the village of Klyuchi, located some 30 kilometers away from the volcano's crater, residents received warnings of a possible ashfall.