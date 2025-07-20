Tsunami Alert After Powerful Quakes Strike Off Russian Far East Coast

A series of powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Russia's Far East on Sunday, triggering a tsunami alert, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Earlier 5.0-magnitude and 6.7-magnitude earthquakes did not initially trigger a tsunami alert, but were followed by a 7.4-magnitude quake at 08:49 GMT, prompting the USGS to warn that "hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts."