In Photos: The Aftermath of the Historic Earthquake in Russia's Far East

One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded struck Russia's Kamchatka peninsula in the Far East early on Wednesday, triggering tsunami waves and dozens of aftershocks.

Here is a look at photos from the aftermath of the magnitude 8.8 earthquake and the ensuing tsunami in the Sakhalin region and the Kamchatka region:
Flooding in the town of Severo-Kurilsk, located on Russia's Kuril islands.
Sakhalin regional administration
The collapsed facade of a kindergarten in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Kamchatka region.
Valeria Kosilova / TASS
A damaged building in the town of Severo-Kurilsk, located on Russia's Kuril islands.
The Kamchatka Branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences
Flooding following the tsunami in the town of Severo-Kurilsk, located on Russia's Kuril islands.
Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences / TASS
