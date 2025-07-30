In Photos: The Aftermath of the Historic Earthquake in Russia's Far East
One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded struck Russia's Kamchatka peninsula in the Far East early on Wednesday, triggering tsunami waves and dozens of aftershocks.
Here is a look at photos from the aftermath of the magnitude 8.8 earthquake and the ensuing tsunami in the Sakhalin region and the Kamchatka region:
Sakhalin regional administration
Sakhalin regional administration
Sakhalin regional administration
Sakhalin regional administration
Sakhalin regional administration
Sakhalin regional administration
Sakhalin regional administration
Sakhalin regional administration
Valeria Kosilova / TASS
The Kamchatka Branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences
Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences / TASS