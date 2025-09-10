Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: North Korean War Paintings Take Center Stage in Moscow Exhibition

An exhibition of North Korean art opened Tuesday at the All-Russian Museum of Decorative Art in Moscow, marking the first time works from the isolated country have been displayed abroad.

Titled “The Country of the Great People,” the exhibition features 123 pieces depicting architecture, urban and rural life, the new Wonsan coastal resort and North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.

Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova described the exhibition as “unique” and said Moscow was “also preparing for a number of major cultural events in the DPRK,” without providing further details.

The exhibition catalog describes the works as celebrating the achievements of North Korea under the leadership of Kim Jong Un. It states that the pieces depict “the mighty defense power, the realities when the dreams and ideals of the people are brilliantly fulfilled [and] the unbending spirit and dignity of the Korean people who support the party and the leader with all their hearts from century to century, from generation to generation.”

The exhibition will run through Oct. 10.
A man takes a photo of a painting called “In One Trench,” showing North Korean and Russian soldiers fighting side by side.

The exhibition features several works that depict North Korean soldiers who fought with Russia in its war on Ukraine.
Dmitry Belitsky / Moskva News Agency
The works feature themes ranging from everyday life in North Korea to the invasion of Ukraine.
Dmitry Belitsky / Moskva News Agency
Two paintings showing North Korean servicemen deployed in Russia to fight against Ukrainian forces.
Dmitry Belitsky / Moskva News Agency
A woman stands in front of works that show everyday life in North Korean villages.
Dmitry Belitsky / Moskva News Agency
Many of the pieces on exhibition are in the style of Socialist Realism, once popular in Russia during the Soviet period.
Dmitry Belitsky / Moskva News Agency
North Korean Culture Minister Son Jin Gyu (center) and Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova (right).
Dmitry Belitsky / Moskva News Agency
The painting on the right shows North Korea’s victory in the 2024 Under-24 Women’s World Cup, a tournament they have won three times.
Dmitry Belitsky / Moskva News Agency
A painting showing North Korean workers at an industrial facility.
Dmitry Belitsky / Moskva News Agency
Guests dressed in traditional North Korean clothing at the launch of the exhibition.
Dmitry Belitsky / Moskva News Agency
