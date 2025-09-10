In Photos: North Korean War Paintings Take Center Stage in Moscow Exhibition

An exhibition of North Korean art opened Tuesday at the All-Russian Museum of Decorative Art in Moscow, marking the first time works from the isolated country have been displayed abroad.



Titled “The Country of the Great People,” the exhibition features 123 pieces depicting architecture, urban and rural life, the new Wonsan coastal resort and North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.



Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova described the exhibition as “unique” and said Moscow was “also preparing for a number of major cultural events in the DPRK,” without providing further details.



The exhibition catalog describes the works as celebrating the achievements of North Korea under the leadership of Kim Jong Un. It states that the pieces depict “the mighty defense power, the realities when the dreams and ideals of the people are brilliantly fulfilled [and] the unbending spirit and dignity of the Korean people who support the party and the leader with all their hearts from century to century, from generation to generation.”



The exhibition will run through Oct. 10.