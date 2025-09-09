In Photos: Thousands March in Moscow to Honor City’s Orthodox Saints

Tens of thousands of worshipers joined a citywide Russian Orthodox procession in Moscow on Sunday, the largest of its kind since 2015.



The procession commemorated a church holiday honoring all the saints who are connected to the city of Moscow.



The day began with a service led by Patriarch Kirill at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, after which participants walked around six kilometers (three miles) to the Novodevichy Convent.



Some marched in traditional Russian dress, others waved Russian or imperial flags, and many carried crosses or wore icons across their chests.



State media reported that roughly 40,000 people participated.



At the convent, Patriarch Kirill addressed the crowd from a stage before a church choir concluded the ceremony.