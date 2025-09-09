Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Thousands March in Moscow to Honor City’s Orthodox Saints

Tens of thousands of worshipers joined a citywide Russian Orthodox procession in Moscow on Sunday, the largest of its kind since 2015.

The procession commemorated a church holiday honoring all the saints who are connected to the city of Moscow.

The day began with a service led by Patriarch Kirill at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, after which participants walked around six kilometers (three miles) to the Novodevichy Convent.

Some marched in traditional Russian dress, others waved Russian or imperial flags, and many carried crosses or wore icons across their chests.

State media reported that roughly 40,000 people participated.

At the convent, Patriarch Kirill addressed the crowd from a stage before a church choir concluded the ceremony.
Worshippers stand outside Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
The procession moves along the Prechistenskaya Embankment, located across from Gorky Park.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Clergy lead the procession.
Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS
Participants march toward the Novodevichy Convent. People in the crowd can be seen waving flags with the face of Jesus Christ on them, while some display pro-war symbols like the letter Z.
Maxim Turusov / TASS
The procession passes in front of Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Participants carry huge banners, while children dressed as acolytes carry Orthodox icons.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
People of all ages took part in the procession.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
All kinds of religious imagery and banners with various Orthodox prayers could be found in the procession.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
