In Photos: Putin Attends SCO Summit, Military Parade in China This Week

President Vladimir Putin traveled to the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin this weekend for an annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), before heading to Beijing for a Chinese military parade commemorating 80 years since Japan surrendered in World War II.

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the SCO summit, which was attended by leaders from more than two dozen countries, including the leaders of India, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

Putin held several bilateral meetings, both in Tianjin and in Beijing. He met with Xi Jinping of China, Narendra Modi of India, Kim Jong-un of North Korea and Robert Fico of Slovakia, among others.

In his meeting with Xi Jinping, Putin invoked the history of World War II to underscore Moscow’s wartime alignment with Beijing. “We were always together then, and we remain together now,” he said, adding that close communication between the two leaders reflected the “strategic nature” of their partnership.

“China-Russia relations have withstood the test of international changes,” Xi said in televised remarks, adding that Beijing was ready to work with Moscow to push for a “more just and reasonable” global order.

Both Putin and Xi have used the gathering in China to sharpen their criticism of the West. At the summit on Monday, Xi denounced what he called “bullying behavior,” a pointed jab at Washington. The Kremlin leader, meanwhile, defended the ongoing war against Ukraine and blamed Western governments for fueling the conflict.
Vladimir Putin arrives for a military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Asia.
Sergei Bobylev / POOL / TASS
The leaders of China, Russia, North Korea, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and more gather before the start of the military parade in Beijing.
kremlin.ru
Putin arrives for the 80th anniversary parade.
Sergei Bobylev / POOL / kremlin.ru
Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov attend a meeting at the SCO summit in Tianjin.
kremlin.ru
Putin greets Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife at the welcoming ceremony of the heads of delegations at the SCO summit in Tianjin.
kremlin.ru
Putin meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing.
kremlin.ru
A meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin.
kremlin.ru
The Russian delegation meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
kremlin.ru
Russia-China talks in Beijing.
Sergei Bobylev / POOL / kremlin.ru
Putin attends the Russia-China talks. Both Putin and Xi have used the gathering in China to sharpen their criticism of the West.
kremlin.ru
Putin with Ushakov at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State at the SCO summit in Tianjin.
kremlin.ru
The Russian delegation at a meeting with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. Fico has irked European leaders by criticising the bloc’s support for Ukraine and pushing back against efforts to cut energy imports from Russia. Slovakia is heavily reliant on Russian gas.
kremlin.ru
Putin arrives at the People's Assembly House in Beijing.
kremlin.ru
