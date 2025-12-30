In Photos: The Images That Defined Russia in 2025

Russia in 2025 was defined by extremes of weather, war and political control as well as by moments of uneasy normality.



In the fourth year of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the war remained ever-present, from damaged border towns and muted protests to tightened mobilization rules and recurring disruptions to everyday life.



At the same time, the Kremlin leaned heavily on history and spectacle, staging vast Victory Day commemorations and reviving Cold War-era international cultural events after Russia’s isolation from much of the West.



While Donald Trump’s return to the White House raised hopes for a U.S.-Russia rapprochement, peace in Ukraine remains nearly as elusive as it was a year ago.



These photos capture the defining moments of 2025 in Russia: