Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Zelensky Warns Against ‘Decisions Without Ukraine’ Ahead of U.S.-Russia Summit

By AFP
Photo by HANDOUT / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday ruled out ceding territory to Russia, and warned that “decisions without Ukraine” would not bring peace.

“Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier,” he said on social media, as U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare to hold a summit next week in Alaska to discuss the war in Ukraine.

“Any decisions against us, any decisions without Ukraine, are also decisions against peace. They will achieve nothing,” he said, adding that the war “cannot be ended without us, without Ukraine.”

Zelensky said Ukraine was “ready for real decisions that can bring peace,” but added that it should be a “dignified peace,” without providing further details.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with millions forced to flee their homes.

Three rounds of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv this year have so far failed to bear fruit, and it remains unclear whether a summit can bring peace any closer.

Putin has resisted calls from the United States, Europe and Ukraine for a ceasefire.

He has also ruled out holding talks with Zelensky at this stage, a meeting the Ukrainian president says is necessary to make headway on a deal.

Announcing the summit with Putin on Friday, Trump said that “there'll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” Ukraine and Russia, without providing further details.

The Aug. 15 summit in Alaska would be the first between sitting U.S. and Russian presidents since Joe Biden met with Putin in Geneva in June 2021.

Trump and Putin last met in person in 2019 at a G20 summit in Japan during Trump’s first term. They have spoken by telephone several times since January.

Read more about: Zelensky , Trump , Putin

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Trump Says He Will Call Putin and Zelensky on Monday

The U.S. president, who said he will also speak to "various members" of NATO, expressed hope that the calls would lead to a ceasefire in Ukraine.
1 Min read

Zelensky Offers to Meet Putin in Turkey ‘Personally’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend peace talks in Turkey.
2 Min read

Trump Says ‘Very Angry’ With Putin Over Ukraine

The U.S. president threatened to impose "secondary tariffs on all oil coming out of Russia" if the Kremlin refused to back a peace deal in Ukraine.
3 Min read

'Not Pleasant' That Trump Called Putin First, Zelensky Says

The Ukrainian president said he would be ready to talk with Moscow only “after a plan to stop Putin has been worked out.”
2 Min read