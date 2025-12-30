Latvia Completes 280-Kilometer Fence Along Russian Border

Latvia has completed construction of a 280-kilometer (174-mile) fence along its border with Russia, the Delfi news website reported Tuesday, citing the state real estate company that oversaw the project.

The 17.9-million-euro ($19.6 million) project comes as part of a broader effort in the Baltic states to strengthen border security amid heightened tensions with Russia.

Valsts nekustamie īpašumi (VNI) said work is continuing on related border infrastructure, including patrol roads, pedestrian bridges across marshland, watchtowers and other engineering structures.

Most of the remaining infrastructure work is due to be completed by the end of 2026.

Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis said Latvia is now installing high-tech surveillance and monitoring equipment along the border to create what he described as a “modern border protection system” on the European Union’s eastern frontier.